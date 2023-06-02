‘Will Break Boundaries That 'RRR' Could Not': Rana Daggubati On 'Project K'

Rana recently went to 'India Today Conclave South 2023'. During the discussion on 'The Rise of the Pan India Star', he spoke about Prabhas and how his film co-starring Deepika Padukone is all set to break boundaries.

He said: “We celebrate each other’s cinema fully. Like there is another film called Project K, which Nag Ashwin is directing with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. That’s a film we are really looking forward to in Telugu. That film will, I think will break the boundaries that both Baahubali and RRR haven’t done.” He further said, “ Pushing that boundary to the next edge. I am really looking forward to that film and it could really become a global film from Telugu (cinema).”

Take a look at one of the posters: