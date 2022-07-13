Rhea Chakraborty Charged by NCB in Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case

Rhea Chakraborty has been charged by the NCB in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been charged on Wednesday, 13 July, with buying drugs for her late actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in 2020, by the Narcotics Control Bureau, as per a report by NDTV.
The report states that a chargesheet filed by the NCB has named Rhea and 34 others as accused in the case.
Rhea has been charged with purchasing and financing a small quantity of marijuana. Her brother, Showik Chakraborty, has also been named as an accused.
The NCB has reportedly said that Rhea had received and delivered marijuana to Sushant and also made payments for it at his insistance.
The NDTV report adds that if Rhea is found guilty, she could face over 10 years in jail.
Earlier, Rhea had called the allegations against her a "witch-hunt". She was arrested in the drugs case in 2020 and was granted bail by the Bombay High Court almost a month later.