Rhea Chakraborty Charged by NCB in Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been charged on Wednesday, 13 July, with buying drugs for her late actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in 2020, by the Narcotics Control Bureau, as per a report by NDTV.

The report states that a chargesheet filed by the NCB has named Rhea and 34 others as accused in the case.

Rhea has been charged with purchasing and financing a small quantity of marijuana. Her brother, Showik Chakraborty, has also been named as an accused.