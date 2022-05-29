Lawyer Seeks Fresh Probe Into Rhea Chakraborty Case After Aryan Gets Clean Chit

The news to further investigate the case comes after Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by the NCB. Aryan and Rhea are represented by the same lawyer.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde spoke to India Today and said, “There should be an inquiry in the Rhea Chakraborty and Showik (her brother) case as well. No drugs were found on them. No tests were done.”



He further told India Today, "For the last three years, the NCB has troubled a lot of people and action is needed against these officials. There were just WhatsApp chats and no test was done. When Aryan Khan case showed that false case was made, which had continued since Rhea Chakraborty’s time, then new investigation was opened."