ADVERTISEMENT

SSR Drugs Probe: NCB Files Draft Charges Against Rhea Chakraborty, Others

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer had sought a fresh probe into the three cases registered against her by the NCB.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
SSR Drugs Probe: NCB Files Draft Charges Against Rhea Chakraborty, Others
i

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed draft charges against actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and others before a special court in Mumbai in connection with the drugs investigation linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Earlier, the NCB had, in its chargesheet, accused Rhea and Showik of providing drugs to Sushant. Rhea was charged with sections under the NDPS Act for allegedly buying drugs in a commercial quantity and encouraging others to consume drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

She spent almost a month in jail in the case and was granted bail on 7 October 2020. During their investigation, the NCB didn't find any drugs in Rhea's possession.

In May 2022, advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represents Rhea, sought a fresh probe into the three cases registered against Rhea by the NCB. Maneshinde had represented Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the cruise ship drug case.

Also Read

Rhea Chakraborty & SSR’s Sister Remember the Actor on His 2nd Death Anniversary

Rhea Chakraborty & SSR’s Sister Remember the Actor on His 2nd Death Anniversary

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×