'World at Your Feet': Ranveer Reacts to Deepika Featuring on TIME Cover

Moreover, during the interview, Ranveer Singh was spotted with Deepika Padukone. The Cirkus actor dropped by during the interview to say 'Hi' to his wife. Coincidentally, the interviewer was asking Deepika a question about her husband. Both the stars called the incident 'cosmic'. The heartfelt moment was captured on video.

The actor became one of the rare Indian stars to feature on the cover of TIME, earlier graced by names like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai and others. In the interview with the magazine, she said: “My mission has always been to make a global impact while still being rooted in my country."