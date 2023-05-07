Shah Rukh Khan's Witty Reply To Fan Asking D'YAVOL X To Sell Cheaper Jackets

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shah Rukh Khan's Witty Reply To Fan Asking D'YAVOL X To Sell Cheaper Jackets

Shah Rukh Khan frequently answers fans' questions on Twitter in a Q&A session titled #AskSRK.
Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint

On Saturday (6 May), Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter for an #AskSRK session. After unveiling the poster for his upcoming film, Jawan, the actor urged his fans to engage.

He tweeted, "Just because I think I would like to….let’s do #AskSRK for half an hour or so. #Jawan #7thSeptember2023"

As with every #AskSRK session, fans found unique ways to get the Pathaan actor to respond to their questions. Referring to Aryan Khan's newly-launched clothing brand, D'YAVOL X, a fan asked, "ye dyavol x ke jacket thoda sa 1000- 2000 wale bhi bana do.... Wo wale khareedne me to ghar chala jayega #AskSRK (Please sell D'YAVOL X jackets for Rs 1000-2000, as well...We'll need to sell our house to buy the original one").

For the unaware, since the launch of the brand, both Aryan Khan and D'YAVOL X has been criticized for the sky-high prices.

Taking a cheeky dig at the prices himself, King Khan responded, "Yeh D’Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe….kuch karta hoon..!! #Jawan (These folks at D’Yavol X are not even selling it t me at cheaper ratesLet me do something).”

Besides D'YAVOL X, Aryan Khan is also making his film debut as a writer and director soon. The project, which is currently underway, will be backed by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

