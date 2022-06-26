Ranbir Kapoor Speaks About What He Did With His First Paycheck

Ranbir Kapoor has said that he received his first paycheck for 'Prem Granth'.
Ranbir Kapoor has spoken about his first paycheque and what he did with it. In an interview with Mashable India, Ranbir said that he had received it for Prem Granth.

"My first paycheck was ₹250 that I got while assisting on Prem Granth. Like a good boy, I went to my mother's room and I put it on her feet. She looked at it and she started crying. It was one of those filmy moments that I performed."
Ranbir Kapoor, Actor
Ranbir assisted his uncle Rajiv Kapoor, director of Prem Granth, on the sets of the movie. The film stars late Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit and is an adaptation of Thomas Hardy's novel Tess of the d'Urbervilles.

In the interview, Ranbir also spoke about his secret Instagram account. "The thing is that I don't post and I have no followers. So what's the point?...I have nothing. So there's no point. But never say never. I could make my account public. But as of right now, I am okay. I am doing decently without social media. But like I said, never say never."

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Varun Dhawan had spoken about the account and said, "It's Alia Bhatt’s secret account."

