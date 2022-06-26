Ranbir Kapoor Speaks About What He Did With His First Paycheck

Ranbir assisted his uncle Rajiv Kapoor, director of Prem Granth, on the sets of the movie. The film stars late Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit and is an adaptation of Thomas Hardy's novel Tess of the d'Urbervilles.

In the interview, Ranbir also spoke about his secret Instagram account. "The thing is that I don't post and I have no followers. So what's the point?...I have nothing. So there's no point. But never say never. I could make my account public. But as of right now, I am okay. I am doing decently without social media. But like I said, never say never."

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Varun Dhawan had spoken about the account and said, "It's Alia Bhatt’s secret account."