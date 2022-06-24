Ranbir Kapoor Says He ‘Couldn’t Have Asked for a Better Partner’ Than Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on 14 April.
Ranbir Kapoor who was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Sanju has two releases lined up including Shamshera on 22 July and Brahmastra on 9 September.
In the trailer launch for Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor talked about his marriage with actor Alia Bhatt and said that he "couldn't have asked for a better partner".
Ranbir told the media, "These films, like you can see, are big budget and VFX heavy films. So they've taken their time and even the pandemic had happened. I don't know if it's fortunate or unfortunate that both my films are releasing in, I think, a span of 45 days."
The actor said, "Keeping films aside, this has been a big year for me; I got married this year. And that's a beautiful thing in my life. I used to say in my films, 'Shaadi is dal chawal from 50 saal till you die. Thoda bahut tangdi kabab, keema pav, hakka noodles hona chahiye' (Marriage is like rice and lentils from the age of 50 till you die. There must be some kebab or hakka noodles in life.)"
"However, after experiencing life, (I believe that) dal chawal is really the best. In my life, Alia is the tadka in dal chawal, she’s the achaar (pickle), the onion, and everything else. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in my life."Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April 2022 and will be seen together on-screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. In the film, Ranbir plays the role of Shiva and Alia plays Isha. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.
