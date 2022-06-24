Five Things Ranbir Kapoor Said at the ‘Shamshera’ Trailer Launch

The film poster of 'Shamshera'
After a long break, Rabir Kapoor is all set to make a comeback on the big screens with his upcoming film, Shamshera. The action-packed historical drama, directed by filmmaker Karan Malhotra, features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor alongside Ranbir in the lead roles. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and will release in the theatres on 22 July.
Two days, after the release of the film's teaser on 22 June, the trailer of the film was launched in Mumbai on 24 June. During the trailer launch, the cast of Shamshera revealed a lot of interesting things from their personal lives to what went behind the making of such a grand film.
Here are 5 things that Ranbir shared during the trailer launch:
Ranbir talking about his lady love, Alia had to be the best moment from the trailer launch. The two actors tied the knot on 14 April in their Mumbai home. When a journalist asked Ranbir if the wedding has brought him any good luck since post that, two of his biggest films will be releasing back to back this year, Ranbir's answer surely melted everyone's hearts.
Referring to a dialogue from his film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the actor said, "I used to say in my films, 'Shaadi is dal chawal from 50 saal till you die. Thoda bahut tangdi kabab, keema pav, hakka noodles bhi toh hona chahiye.' However, after experiencing life, (I believe that) dal chawal is really the best. In my life, Alia is the tadka in dal chawal, she’s the achaar (pickle), the onion, and everything else. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in my life."
We all know the connection Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt share. The last time we saw Ranbir was in 2018 during the promotions of Sanjay Dutt's biopic, Sanju, in which Ranbir played his part. And now, after almost 4 years the Rockstar actor is back, sharing the stage with Sanjay Dutt who plays the antagonist in Shamshera.
Sharing his admiration for the Munna Bhai MBBS actor, Ranbir said, "He was my first hero. I used to have a poster of him in my room. Then I got to know him. He's been a family friend. Then, I got to act as him, I got to portray his life, and finally, I got to fight with him, as he plays my nemesis in the film. The journey has just been unbelievable because he treats me like a son, he treats me like a friend, he treats me like a brother. In fact, he calls me and shouts at me if I'm not doing anything good or when I'm doing bad films."
The trailer of Shamshera is out, and so is the film's big secret. Yes, Ranbir does play a double role in the film. When the actor was asked about the same, he shared that director Karan and producer Aditya Chopra were not convinced that an actor like him could play the part of both the father and son. "We did a lot of look tests and auditions to convince ourselves that, yes this is possible. But the script itself, was really appealing to me as an actor. Apart from the film's hero's character, the father's role truly piqued my interest. I was keeping my fingers crossed hoping that Karan would allow me to play both the roles," the actor added.
Besides his completely new avatar of a 'quirky dacoit' in this periodical film, it will be really interesting for the audience to see Ranbir enacting two different roles, for the first time on screen.
During the trailer launch, Ranbir confessed that making Shamshera had been very a challenging task for him. He said that there were days when he would just sit on the set and say to himself "I can't do this."
Talking about the struggle that went behind the making of the film, the actor shared, “Apart from physical stress the mental stress of playing this part about this high octane, the emotions were up there. It’s nothing which is real. It’s really out there expressing yourself. And there were many days where I was like, 'God please look at me, I am working really hard, and somewhere in life please give it back.' I have been through all those days” Ranbir added.
On being often pegged as a 'romantic hero' in most films of his career like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani among others, Ranbir admitted that he got bored of himself and his comfort zone, as well as the things that he was doing.
"I think after 15 years in the industry and as an actor you have to keep challenging yourself and pushing the boundaries. And to be honest, no director saw me in films like this. I am really grateful that Karan Malhotra offered me a role like this. They often saw me as a romantic hero so I jumped onto this offer," Ranbir added.
