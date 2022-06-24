Five Things Ranbir Kapoor Said at the ‘Shamshera’ Trailer Launch

After a long break, Rabir Kapoor is all set to make a comeback on the big screens with his upcoming film, Shamshera. The action-packed historical drama, directed by filmmaker Karan Malhotra, features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor alongside Ranbir in the lead roles. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and will release in the theatres on 22 July.

Two days, after the release of the film's teaser on 22 June, the trailer of the film was launched in Mumbai on 24 June. During the trailer launch, the cast of Shamshera revealed a lot of interesting things from their personal lives to what went behind the making of such a grand film.

Here are 5 things that Ranbir shared during the trailer launch: