Shamshera Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor Impresses us With His First Double Role

Ranbir Kapoor
(Photo:YouTube)
The trailer for Ranbir Kapoor’s film Shamshera was released on Friday. The film which has already created quite the buzz on the internet for being a visual treat is centred around Ranbir’s character as he battles the antagonist of the film,
Set in the 1800s, the film is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their rights and independence from the British. The film is touted to be a story of heroism, and patriotism while also revolving around the character of Shamshera as he struggles to fight for the same.
The trailer for the film tangentially touches upon the storyline and seemed to be entertaining, thanks to Ranbir's quirky avatar. The film also seems to be a visual spectacle of massive proportions. Ranbir seems to be an expert decoit with has his heart in the right place, playing a double role, the character seems both awe-inspiring and amusing.
The trailer was complete with glimpses from a few songs that will be a part of the film. But more importantly, Shamshera showcases Ranbir Kapoor in a completely new avatar.
Shamshera is directed by Karan Malhotra and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Saurabh Shukla. The film, slated for release on 22 July, has been dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
