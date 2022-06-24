Shamshera Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor Impresses us With His First Double Role

The trailer for the film tangentially touches upon the storyline and seemed to be entertaining, thanks to Ranbir's quirky avatar. The film also seems to be a visual spectacle of massive proportions. Ranbir seems to be an expert decoit with has his heart in the right place, playing a double role, the character seems both awe-inspiring and amusing.



The trailer was complete with glimpses from a few songs that will be a part of the film. But more importantly, Shamshera showcases Ranbir Kapoor in a completely new avatar.