Rakul Speaks About What She & Jackky Had Agreed On Before They Started Dating

Rakul added that it's very important to have the right partner. "The way of the world is that the woman is the one who has to move out of her house or change her ways but there’s nothing we can do about it because it’s just the way it is. As women, we need to embrace it beautifully and think of it as a power. The more we will keep our mindset positive the easier it will be to navigate. And, of course, it is important to have the right partner. I would just say that all those women who are ambitious should be smart enough to take their time and find a partner who understands them and their dreams so that they can share responsibilities. Of course, men and women can have it all, and women can have a little more.”

As per reports, Rakul and Jackky will tie the knot in Goa on 21 February.