Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Move Their Wedding From Abroad to India; Here's Why

A source close to the soon-to-be-married couple revealed, "Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order.

The source further added that the decision was made in mid-December, which demanded a complete reset of the wedding preparation, involving the destination and accommodations. Despite the substantial changes, Rakul and Jackky embraced the overhaul, driven by their love for the country.

More updates on the wedding are still awaited.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul has multilingual films like Indian 2 and Ayalaan, among others, in the pipeline. Jackky, on the other hand, is busy with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.