Porn Films Case: ED Registers Money Laundering Case Against Raj Kundra

ED to investigate transactions in the alleged porn racket.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The Enforcement Directorate has registered a case for money laundering against businessman Raj Kundra in connection to the alleged pornographic racket case, ANI reported. Raj Kundra was arrested in 2021 for the alleged creation and distribution of pornographic material through mobile apps like Hotshots.
The Hotshots app was developed by Armsprime Media Private Limited which was founded by Kundra in 2019 and the app was later sold to a firm based in the UK, Kenrin Limited, owned by Kundra’s brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi.
The ED will now probe financial transactions related to the case. In his bail plea to the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Kundra had alleged that there isn’t even an ‘iota of evidence’ against him in the case.
Police had said that they found WhatsApp chats that suggest that Kundra was involved in distribution of porn content in the app.