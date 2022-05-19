Porn Films Case: ED Registers Money Laundering Case Against Raj Kundra

The Hotshots app was developed by Armsprime Media Private Limited which was founded by Kundra in 2019 and the app was later sold to a firm based in the UK, Kenrin Limited, owned by Kundra’s brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi.

The ED will now probe financial transactions related to the case. In his bail plea to the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Kundra had alleged that there isn’t even an ‘iota of evidence’ against him in the case.

Police had said that they found WhatsApp chats that suggest that Kundra was involved in distribution of porn content in the app.