Raj Kundra Deletes Social Media Accounts Post Porn Films Controversy

Raj Kundra deletes social media accounts.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Twitter)
Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra has deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts, weeks after being released on bail in the porn films case. Raj Kundra was granted bail by a metropolitan magistrate court in September on surety of Rs 50,000 with conditions.
Kundra was arrested in July for alleged connection to the creation and publication of porn films. In October, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had filed a defamation case against actor Sherlyn Chopra for “below the belt” remarks about them in public, India Today had reported. Chopra had also filed a complaint against the duo accusing them of mental harassment and fraud.
In the bail application, Kundra claimed that there was no evidence with the prosecution that could connect his app HotShots with a legal offence. He had also claimed that he was being turned into a ‘scapegoat’.
Shilpa Shetty continues to be active on social media. Shilpa recently posted a video of her Halloween look and also a video of her performing yoga. “It’s the first day of the second last month of the year! When I realised this, I decided to start the day, week, and month with yoga,” she wrote.
Shilpa had issued a statement about the investigation involving Raj Kundra in August, and had asked everyone to give her and her family privacy. Shilpa wrote, “But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.”
On the career front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film Hungama 2 directed by Priyadarshan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)