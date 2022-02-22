Raj Kundra Porn Films Case: Casting Director, 3 Others Arrested in Mumbai
Raj Kundra was granted bail in the porn films case in September.
Four more people have been arrested by the property cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in association with the pornography case allegedly involving businessman Raj Kundra. One of the people arrested is a casting director, ANI reported.
The accused have been identified as Naresh Kumar Ramavatar Pal, Salim Gulab Sayyed, Abdul Gulab Sayed, and Aman Subhash Barnawar. Three people were arrested from Borivali and one was arrested from Versova.
The police said, "One of the arrested accused is a casting director, while the other three are his associates. These accused are accused of forcing the models to shoot porn films.”
Raj Kundra was arrested on 19 July, in connection to the creation and publication of pornographic material, and was granted bail in September for a surety of Rs 50000.
In his plea, filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate court, Kundra had alleged that there is no ‘conclusive evidence’ against him. The Supreme Court had granted Kundra four weeks of protection from arrest in December.
(With inputs from ANI)
