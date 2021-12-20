‘Nothing but a Witch Hunt’: Raj Kundra on Porn Films Case
Raj Kundra said in a statement that he is ready for the trial and asked people to respect his privacy.
Businessman Raj Kundra has issued a statement about the allegations against him of producing and distributing pornographic material through online apps including Hotshots. In the statement, Kundra said that he is ready to face a trial adding that he doesn’t want his privacy ‘intruded anymore with this continued media trial.’
Kundra said, “This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. However, unfortunately I have already been pronounced "guilty" by the media and my family and I have been subjected to a lot of pain (continuously), violating my human and constitutional rights at different levels.”
Kundra added that his family has always been his first priority. Raj Kundra is married to actor Shilpa Shetty. Kendra’s statement added, To set the record straight I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued MEDIA TRIAL. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture, I believe it's every person's inalienable right to live with dignity and I request the same. Thank you for taking out time to read this statement, and respecting my privacy henceforth.”
Kundra had moved the High Court for anticipatory bail but his plea was rejected on 25 November. The Supreme Court later granted him four weeks’ protection from arrest.
In his bail plea to the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Kundra alleged tha5 there isn’t even an ‘iota of evidence’ against him. In his High Court plea, he claimed that the content in question was erotic but didn’t have any sexual or physical acts.
After Raj Kundra was arrested in the porn films case, Shilpa Shetty had issued a statement asking everyone to respect her and her family’s privacy.
