'Didn't Want to Direct 'Rocketry' After Ananth Mahadevan Opted Out': R Madhavan

When director Anant Mahadevan quit the project a few days into filming and you had to take over as the director, what was that period like? Were you battling with the dilemma as to whether you want to go ahead with the project?

Madhavan: Yes, I didn't want to direct it. The film was thrust upon me at the last minute. It was either to drop the project or jump in to direct it. I didn't want to drop the project as there was hardly one month left to shoot. Only later I realised that I have not directed a film before and considering the scale of Rocketry, it seemed like a herculean task on the first day of shoot. When someone tells me that a person is writing, directing, producing and acting in a particular film, I just laugh because every department comes with its own set of expertise. But then one of my friends gave me the best advice. He said, ‘Don't look at it as an entire picture. Think of it as just one shot at a time’. Seeing everyone repose their trust in me was a humbling experience.