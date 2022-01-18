25 Years of Iruvar: Despite Criticism, Mani Ratnam's Film Remains Relevant

MGR orchestrating the elevation of Karunanidhi as chief minister after CN Annadurai (essayed by Nassar)’s death in 1969 over natural claimant VR Nedunchezhiyan (essayed by Rajesh) and the falling out of MGR and Karunanidhi over the former’s political ambition have been depicted authentically; as also MGR’s demand that the Health portfolio be given to him after the 1971 assembly election and Karunanidhi’s counter that the matinee idol give up acting in that case – corroborated in various biographies of the principal characters.

Of course, there are as many scenes and twists which do not have anything to do with reality, including the convenient ruse for Aishwarya Rai to essay a double role. Nassar’s character of Ayya Veluthambi is confusing to the extent that it was Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy (EVR) or Periyar who used to be addressed with the moniker of ‘Ayya’ by the Kazhagam workers while CN Annadurai was always ‘Anna’.