‘Rocket Boys’ Review: Vikram Sarabhai & Homi Bhabha’s Tale Is Here to Win

Rocket Boys is the kind of story that the Oscars and the people at BAFTA look for. It is history, truth, science, reality, and bright, brilliant, unique and very special people, positioned in a time gone by which was pivotal and covers pages and pages of our history textbooks.

The Imitation Game meets 1917, something even like Ford vs Ferrari in its strong and memorable characterisation. In sepia shades, spectacular set design, and top-notch acting, storytelling, direction, and music, with actual footage from back in the day and audio to go along with it, this show is here to win slow, steady, and big.