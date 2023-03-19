Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Taken Out of Context': Priyanka Chopra's Stylist On 'Sample Size' Comment

'Taken Out of Context': Priyanka Chopra's Stylist On 'Sample Size' Comment

Priyanka Chopra's stylist Law Roach opened up about the comment made by her.
Priyanka Chopra's Stylist On 'Sample Size' Comment

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra's stylist Law Roach in a recent interview opened up about a recent interview concerning the Citadel actor wherein she was upset about feeling "crappy" that she wasn't sample sized. During his recent interview with The Cut, he said the comment was taken out of context.

He clarified that he never had that conversation with her, stating: "It was a little bit hurtful in a way that it ended up in the press, you know? Because that wasn't the real conversation. I've never had that conversation with her, ever. So again, it is her gatekeepers [agents], how they presented what I said to her to make her feel that way. And if that made her feel bad, that wasn't - it was taken out of context." 

Take a look at one of their fashion moments:

"Oh, okay, I'm not working with him no more. He's insensitive to my body." Which I'm like, "How is that possible? I've been dressing you for literally pre-pandemic, and it's been nothing but great things," he added.

On the other hand, in an interview with People, Priyanka had said, "Someone told me yesterday that I wasn't sample-sized."

She continued, "I cried to my husband, and my team, and I felt really bad about the fact that I'm not sample size, and that's a problem, apparently, and most of us are not."

For the unversed, sample size means being from size zero to four.

Law Roach recently announced his retirement as a celebrity stylist. He has previously styled Anne Hathaway, Ariana Grande, Anya Taylor-Joy and others.

