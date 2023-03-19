'Taken Out of Context': Priyanka Chopra's Stylist On 'Sample Size' Comment

"Oh, okay, I'm not working with him no more. He's insensitive to my body." Which I'm like, "How is that possible? I've been dressing you for literally pre-pandemic, and it's been nothing but great things," he added.

On the other hand, in an interview with People, Priyanka had said, "Someone told me yesterday that I wasn't sample-sized."

She continued, "I cried to my husband, and my team, and I felt really bad about the fact that I'm not sample size, and that's a problem, apparently, and most of us are not."

For the unversed, sample size means being from size zero to four.

Law Roach recently announced his retirement as a celebrity stylist. He has previously styled Anne Hathaway, Ariana Grande, Anya Taylor-Joy and others.