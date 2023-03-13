Oscars 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt React to RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Win

SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, has won an Oscar for the song 'Naatu Naatu' in the Best Music (Original Song) category. Many celebrities took to their social media from Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra to celebrate the big win.

The song, composed by MM Keeravani, was performed live by its singers, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Take a look at the reaction:

