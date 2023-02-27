Priyanka Chopra & Richard Madden's First Look From 'Citadel' Unveiled; See Pics
Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' will premiere on 28 April.
Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are all set to star in Amazon’s action spy series Citadel which will premiere on Prime Video on 28 April as per a report by Vanity Fair. Priyanka also took to her social media on 27 February to share her first look from the series.
Priyanka shared a few of her pictures from the spy thriller on her social media. She captioned the post: "First look at @citadelonprime via @vanityfair."
Here, take a look:
The Bajiroa Mastani actor also shared with Vanity Fair how difficult it was to get into the skin of the character, she said: “This was physically demanding, emotionally demanding, but it’s such a fun show to be a part of."
She also spoke about her first reaction to the script, stating: "It kind of blew my mind. This is something that’s never been attempted on television before, and just the social experiment and the audacity of it was just so exciting to me."
Richard Madden, on the other hand, said, "We’re not just creating a story, we’re creating this world that’s spanning countries and continents." He added, “That can be daunting, but also super exciting.”
On another note, there is an Italian series, starring Matilda De Angelis, which has finished production for its first season. And also an Indian series, which stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu which is currently in production.
The Russo brothers are all set to create spin-off shows around the Citadel universe.
