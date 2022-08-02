Priyanka Chopra Tears up as She Meets the Refugee Kids of Ukraine, Shares Video

Priyanka Chopra shares video from her Poland visit for UNICEF.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Priyanka Chopra who is also UNICEF's goodwill embassador, shared an emotional video from her visit to Poland on social media. The actor met the Ukrainian refugees there, who were forced to flee from the country during the Russian invasion in February.
The Quantico actor tears up in the video, as she hears about the horros of the war from the refugees.
Taking to Instagram, Priyanka penned a detailed note of her visit and wrote, "The invisible wounds of war are the ones we don’t usually see on the news. Yet, they were so evident to me today as started day 1 of my @unicef mission in Warsaw. 2/3 of Children from Ukraine have been displaced (internally and externally). This HUGE number is the devastating reality of a war where 90% of the people crossing the border are women and children."
She added, "70% of those who have fled, crossed the border into Poland, and large government supported Reception Centres have been set up to make the transition as easy as possible. @unicef responded to this emergency by setting up Blue Dot Centres in 11 locations across Poland and 37 across the region together with @refugees."
In the video, Priyanka meets the refugee kids from Ukraine, paints with them and exchange gifts with them. The kids also gift the actor a doll, which is named after her.
The Baywatch actor concluded the note with, "The Blue Dot Centers play a very necessary role, and in many ways are a rare safe haven for women and especially the children. They offer so much…. Access to important, relevant information, mental health support, providing mother and baby areas to allow them much needed privacy, and play areas, which are so critical for kids who come from conflict situations to be able to feel a sense of normalcy. It is predominantly staffed by Ukrainians including many who have also fled the war themselves."
The actor also posted some pictures from the visit on her official Twitter handle.
Meanwhile on the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen in the upcoming American web series Citadel, created by Patrick Moran and the Russo Brothers for Amazon Prime Video.
