Priyanka Chopra Wraps up ‘Citadel’; Calls It the ‘Most Intense Work'

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden with the crew of Citadel.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra announced, on social media, that she has finished shooting for Citadel. She shared a few pictures from the sets with the crew including Newton Thomas Sigel, Michael Wood, Ashleigh Cummings, Josh Appelbaum, and co-star Richard Madden.
Priyanka described the Citadel shoot as ‘doing the most intense work during the most intense time’.
“Photo dump, It's a wrap on Citadel. Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don't. It's been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards,” Priyanka wrote.
Joe and Anthony Russo’s series Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in the lead. Priyanka was last seen in The White Tiger and Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes. Other than Citadel, Priyanka Chopra also stars in The Matrix Resurrections, Text For You, and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
Richard Madden of Bodyguard fame starred as Ikaris in the Chloe Zhao directorial Eternals with Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, and Salma Hayek.
