'I’ll Never Sing With Him': Priyanka Chopra On Singing With Nick Jonas
Priyanka went on to say that Nick was a "musical prodigy."
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her recent interview spoke about her new partnership with a UK-based luxury fashion and sportswear brand called Perfect Moment. Her husband, Nick Jonas is also a partner. In the interview the actor opened up about "expanding" her portfolio and if she would ever sing with Nick Jonas.
Priyanka denied ever wanting to sing with her husband in her interview with Variety . So when she was asked about recording songs together or acting together, she said, "I love working with Nick so you’ll see things happen as the years unfold. But I’ll never sing with him."
Upon being probed further, she went on to add, "No chance. He’s a musical prodigy."
But she did mention that they would work on other projects, "We’re definitely developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together."
Priyanka also turned a year older on Monday, 18 July, and celebrated the occasion with a beach holiday.
On the other end, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the web series Citadel along with Bodyguard fame Richard Madden, Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara and an action thriller called Ending Things alongside Captain America star Anthony Mackie. She also working on a romantic drama film called It's All Coming Back To Me.
