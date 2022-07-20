'I’ll Never Sing With Him': Priyanka Chopra On Singing With Nick Jonas

Priyanka denied ever wanting to sing with her husband in her interview with Variety . So when she was asked about recording songs together or acting together, she said, "I love working with Nick so you’ll see things happen as the years unfold. But I’ll never sing with him."

Upon being probed further, she went on to add, "No chance. He’s a musical prodigy."

But she did mention that they would work on other projects, "We’re definitely developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together."