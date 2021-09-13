You Wanted Gossip: Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Reviews of Her Memoir ‘Unfinished’

Priyanka Chopra released her memoir 'Unfinished' in February.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra released her memoir ‘Unfinished’ in February, wherein she talked about her childhood, her relationship with her parents, growing up in India and the US, and her journey from being Miss World to becoming an actor, and soon a Hollywood star.
During the ‘Times Lit Fest’, she was asked if she wanted to reveal names in her book but the actor said that she didn’t since it was her story, “It is no one else's story but mine. It says Priyanka's Memoir, right, so my story.”
Priyanka added that she believes in ‘having grace and a lot of media doesn’t’, and said, “That's the thing, I'm really grateful that my book is a no. 1 bestseller around the world without it being salacious because I don't respond to that, I'm not that person.”
In her memoir, Priyanka Chopra also recalled an incident from the time after she won the Miss World title in 2000, where a director/producer suggested she go under the knife to get her ‘proportions fixed’.
The Independent shared an excerpt from Unfinished which read, “After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him. I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt. If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I’d need to have my proportions ‘fixed’, and he knew a great doctor in LA he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment.”
Priyanka wrote that she left that meeting feeling “stunned and small” and stopped working with the manager after that.
Priyanka Chopra also opened up about her marriage to singer Nick Jonas and said that marriage has taught her that she ‘needed a cheerleader’.
“The one thing that my marriage has definitely taught me, which I guess I didn’t feel the need to have, which now I can’t live without is, having your, partner give complete credence and credit to the job and the work that I do,” she said.
On the career front, Priyanka Chopra will return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She also stars in Jim Strouse’s romantic comedy Text For You with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Priyanka is also part of Matrix 4: Resurrections starring Keanu Reeves.
