You Wanted Gossip: Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Reviews of Her Memoir ‘Unfinished’

Priyanka Chopra released her memoir ‘Unfinished’ in February, wherein she talked about her childhood, her relationship with her parents, growing up in India and the US, and her journey from being Miss World to becoming an actor, and soon a Hollywood star.

During the ‘Times Lit Fest’, she was asked if she wanted to reveal names in her book but the actor said that she didn’t since it was her story, “It is no one else's story but mine. It says Priyanka's Memoir, right, so my story.”