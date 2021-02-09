Watch: Priyanka Chopra Reads From Her Memoir 'Unfinished'

Ahead of the launch of her memoir Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to share an excerpt from the book with fans. The actor posted a video of herself reading a few lines from the preface. She begins by talking about her upbringing which she says was "always an amalgamation of the two Indias and just as much of East and West."

"I'm a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle," she says adding, "The cultural mashup invigorates me, it's important to me because I believe that we can learn from one another, that we all need to learn from one another."

Watch the video here: