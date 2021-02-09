Watch: Priyanka Chopra Reads From Her Memoir 'Unfinished'
The book releases on 9 February.
Ahead of the launch of her memoir Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to share an excerpt from the book with fans. The actor posted a video of herself reading a few lines from the preface. She begins by talking about her upbringing which she says was "always an amalgamation of the two Indias and just as much of East and West."
"I'm a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle," she says adding, "The cultural mashup invigorates me, it's important to me because I believe that we can learn from one another, that we all need to learn from one another."
Watch the video here:
Priyanka goes on to reflect on her journey from winning the Miss India World pageant at the age of 17 to having a thriving career in both Bollywood and Hollywood which has taken her to several countries across the world.
"Looking back, I remember how I felt as my 17-year-old self, a small-town girl who exploded into India's awareness back in January of 2000 when I was crowned Miss India World. I had no idea what to do with this unexpected, widespread attention or how to prepare for what was next, representing my country on the global stage in the Miss World pageant."
"My family had no idea either because we weren't a pageant family or an entertainment family. Far from it - my parents were both doctors. With their love, support and encouragement, I decided I would do my best to learn from each new situation I found myself in," she says.
Priyanka Chopra's memoir traces her journey through building a 20-year-long career as an actor and producer to her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and personal experiences such as losing her father to cancer and marrying Nick Jonas. The book releases on 9 February.
