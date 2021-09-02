For The Modern Indian Woman: Priyanka Chopra on Her 'Mangalsutra' Look

Priyanka Chopra recently posted a few photos of herself as she turned the cover-girl for a leading magazine. The photoshoot is getting a lot of attention as Priyanka can be seen wearing a mangalsutra for one of her looks.

Speaking about the cover for Vogue India and her mangalsutra Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "My first Vogue India cover was 15 years ago… I was one of their first cover stars. Now with my 11th @vogueindia cover, and with my new relationship as Bvlgari’s Global Ambassador, this collab seems so perfect. This is a relationship that has been many years in the making, and is one that brings me such joy for so many reasons…one of which is the Mangalsutra (coming soon) that we created. Discussing with @jc.babin, @lucia_silvestri and the @bulgari team almost 3 years ago and seeing it come to fruition is such a great feeling – it’s so elegant and chic, designed for the modern Indian woman who takes charge of her own life. I’m so proud of this partnership".

Take a look at the photos: