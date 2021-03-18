Priyanka Talks About Memoir ‘Unfinished’ in Interview With Oprah

During her explosive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, American host Oprah Winfrey announced that she’ll be inviting prominent guests to her talk show titled Super Soul Sunday. One of these guests is actor Priyanka Chopra. The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) released a promo featuring Priyanka.

While talking about her book Unfinished, Priyanka revealed that she’d ‘committed to writing the book in 2018’ but couldn’t get to it because of her busy schedule. “Honestly I also feel like I, as a woman, am in a little bit more of a secure place where I felt like I could leave behind the insecurities of my 20s and not worry about the things that used to scare me as much. I have a little bit more confidence in myself and what I bring to the table professionally, personally.”