Here's Why Priyanka Excluded Parts of Her Life in 'Unfinished'

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her memoir Unfinished, wherein she has promised to give us a glimpse of her personal life, the hardships she faced as well as her achievements.
Now, in an interview with Film Companion, Priyanka explained why she decided to exclude certain chapters of her life while working on the memoir.
"I was honest about things that mattered to me and my journey right now. Which is why this memoir is a very honest reflection of where I am at the moment. I didn't edit my book in a way that 'this is something I don't want to talk about' or 'this is something I can'. If it is true to me in the moment, it is in the book. If it doesn't matter to me, it is not in the book. It is very honest telling of that tale."Priyanka Chopra, Actor
Priyanka added that initially she wanted to write the book as letters to her younger self. But during the lockdown she realised she has forgotten a number of events in her life. So she decided to pen Unfinished based on what she remembered.
Speaking about the book Priyanka had posted on Instagram some time back, "Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much#Unfinished. BUT the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realized that being “unfinished" has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life..."
