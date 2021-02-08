A Director Asked Me to Fix My Proportions: PeeCee in 'Unfinished'
In her memoir, Priyanka Chopra recalls about how a filmmaker had asked her to undergo plastic surgery.
Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her memoir Unfinished. As per The Independent, the actor has written in the book about how a filmmaker had asked her to undergo plastic surgery when she was a teenager.
In the memoir, Priyanka has recalled that after she was crowned Miss World in 2000, the first director she met with suggested that she should get a 'boob job' done and fix her 'proportions'.
“After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him. I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt”, The Independent quoted an excerpt from her book.
Priyanka further wrote that the director had told her that if she wanted to become an actor she should get her 'proportions' fixed. "He said he knew a great doctor in LA he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment". The Sky is Pink actor then wrote that she left the meeting feeling 'stunned and small'. She also parted ways with the manager.
When asked about why she had broached the subject, Priyanka told Asian Style Magazine, “I’m a woman in the entertainment business, which is kind of patriarchal and I had to be tough. When entertainers show their weakness, people enjoy pulling you down. I learnt to keep my walls up. I kept them up, did my job and didn’t talk about the things I overcame. I’m much older and self-assured now, which makes it easier to discuss things from the past. This book is not me offering any form of clarification. It’s a story of my life from my eyes".
(With inputs from The Independent and Asian Style Magazine)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.