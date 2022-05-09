Parineeti Says PC Was a ‘Soldier in the Hospital’ When Her Baby Was in NICU

Parineeti Chopra says Priyanka Chopra was a 'soldier' when her newborn baby was in the NICU.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Priyanka Chopra had shared the first glimpse of her newborn daughter after Priyanka and Nick got her home after 100 days in NICU. Parineeti Chopra commented under the post and wrote that she ‘saw a soldier in the hospital’.
TMZ had first reported that the couple had named the child Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Parineeti commented, “Seeing the both of you like this the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi - I saw a soldier in the hospital - You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn’t even know it! Chalo, now time to start spoiling her.”
“So Happy she is finally home babe. Enjoy every bit of parenthood & all the milestones of being a mommy. Big hug and loads of love always,” Preity Zinta wrote. Anusha Dandekar wrote, “Happy Mothers Day Priyanka! She really did get her strength from her Muma! Blessings on Blessings! Love and hugs.”
TV personality Elizabeth Chambers wrote, “Love her already and amazed by your strength every single day. Happy Mother’s Day, P!” Ranveer Singh wrote, “Oh PC!” with heart emojis. Sania Mirza, Dia Mirza, Mini Mathur, and Anil Kapoor also sent love for the family.
Priyanka Chopra captioned the post, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced."
“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy,” Priyanka wrote.
She concluded the caption with, “Thank you. Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you. Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit!”
On 22 January, Priyanka shared a statement, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”
