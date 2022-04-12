Priyanka Chopra Posts Old Picture With the ‘Strong Maternal Figures’ in Her Life
Priyanka Chopra wrote that her grandmother was a 'hugely consistent part of my upbringing'.
Priyanka Chopra shared a picture from her childhood with her mother Madhu Chopra, her grandmother, and her cousin Priyam Mathur. In the caption, she wrote that her grandmother played a huge part in her upbringing while her parents ‘balanced studying and medical careers’.
Priyanka wrote, “All of 6, celebrating my Nani’s (maternal grandmother) birthday. She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing.”
She added, “I feel so lucky that I had so many strong maternal figures in my life. I’m so grateful for you all. Miss you always Nani. Also @chickyp85 looking most adorable as always! PS- why do I look so diabolical in the first picture? Your thoughts? #mondaymusings #memories.”
In the first picture, everyone is sitting on a bed and Madhu is holding Priyanka and Priyam, and her grandmother can be seen sitting on the side. The second photo is of Priyanka feeding her grandmother.
On the work front, Priyanka stars in Text For You and Ending Things. She is also a part of the Amazon series Citadel opposite Richard Madden and Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The actor was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections.
