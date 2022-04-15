'Will Never Impose My Fears, Desires on to My Child': Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka said to Lilly: “As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you, not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me. My parents were very non-judgmental in a certain way".

Lilly Singh's book, titled 'Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life ...', is launching soon. While Priyanka Chopra is yet to share any pictures of her little one. In January, when her daughter was born, she and her family had asked for privacy during their “special time”.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the web series Citadel along with Bodyguard fame Richard Madden, a romantic drama film called Text For You and another action thriller called Ending Things alongside Captain America star Anthony Mackie.