Prithviraj Sukumaran Suffers Ligament Tear on 'Vilayath Buddha' Sets: Producer

Producer Sandip Senan confirmed that Prithviraj suffered a ligament tear in his knee during an accident on set.
Prithviraj Sukumaran suffers ligament tear.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran suffered a leg injury while shooting on the sets of his upcoming film Vilayath Buddha. The actor was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi earlier on 25 June, where he underwent a keyhole surgery in his leg.

Soon after the news of Prithviraj's on-set accident broke, several news reports claimed that the actor's right leg had been amputated in the surgery. However, the film's producer, Sandip Sena, recently put all the rumours to rest.

In an interview with PTI, Senan shared that the Kaduva actor has suffered a ligament tear in his leg. "Doctors said it was a ligament tear, and he was shifted to Kochi on Sunday. Today, after consulting with his doctor, he underwent keyhole surgery," he told the news agency.

According to the PTI report, doctors have advised bed rest for Prithviraj for four to six weeks. The filming schedule for Vilayath Buddha has also been temporarily halted. The shooting will resume after the actor fully recovers from the injury.

Vilayath Buddha is helmed by Jayan Nambiyar and is based on GR Indugopan's book. The film revolves around the story of a sandalwood theft in Marayoor.

In addition to the film, Sukumaran will also be seen in Prabhas' next Salaardirected by Prashanth Neel.

The film is slated for its theatrical release on 28 September.

