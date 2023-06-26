ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Injured on 'Vilayath Buddha' Sets; To Undergo Surgery

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Injured on 'Vilayath Buddha' Sets; To Undergo Surgery

Prithviraj Sukumaran has reportedly suffered a leg injury while shooting for an action sequence.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Injured on 'Vilayath Buddha' Sets; To Undergo Surgery
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Prithviraj Sukumaran has reportedly suffered a leg injury during the shooting of his upcoming film, Vilayath Buddha. The actor will undergo keyhole surgery at a private hospital in Kochi on Monday, 26 June, as per reports.

Doctors have reportedly advised Sukumaran to take a few weeks off from work until he recovers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sukumaran was shooting for an action sequence on the sets of the film in Marayoor, Idukki, when the accident took place. As per reports, the mishap happened at 10.30 am while the Kaduva actor was shooting inside a KSRTC bus.

Initially, the actor was rushed to the nearest hospital, from where he was later taken to Kochi for full treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, Vilayath Buddha revolves around the story of a sandalwood theft in Marayoor. In addition to the film, Sukumaran will also be seen in Prabhas' next Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel.

The film is slated for its theatrical release on 28 September.

Also Read

'Tiger Zakhmi Hai': Salman Khan Sustains a Shoulder Injury On 'Tiger 3' Sets

'Tiger Zakhmi Hai': Salman Khan Sustains a Shoulder Injury On 'Tiger 3' Sets

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×