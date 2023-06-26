Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Injured on 'Vilayath Buddha' Sets; To Undergo Surgery

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran suffers leg injury.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Prithviraj Sukumaran has reportedly suffered a leg injury during the shooting of his upcoming film, Vilayath Buddha. The actor will undergo keyhole surgery at a private hospital in Kochi on Monday, 26 June, as per reports.
Doctors have reportedly advised Sukumaran to take a few weeks off from work until he recovers.
Sukumaran was shooting for an action sequence on the sets of the film in Marayoor, Idukki, when the accident took place. As per reports, the mishap happened at 10.30 am while the Kaduva actor was shooting inside a KSRTC bus.
Initially, the actor was rushed to the nearest hospital, from where he was later taken to Kochi for full treatment.
According to reports, Vilayath Buddha revolves around the story of a sandalwood theft in Marayoor. In addition to the film, Sukumaran will also be seen in Prabhas' next Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel.
The film is slated for its theatrical release on 28 September.
