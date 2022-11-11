Kartik Aryan To Join The Cast Of Hera Pheri 3; Paresh Rawal Confirms

Touted to be "one of the funniest franchises in Bollywood", Hera Pheri's revamped installment overcame quite a few hindrances before signing on Kartik Aryan.

In 2016, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty were announced to be starring in the reboot. After Bachchan and Abraham dropped out of the film, the makers decided to put a pin on the production; until this year, when they announced that the original trio will be coming together for the newest installment.

However, soon reports claimed that Akshay Kumar will no longer be a part of the hit franchise with Paresh Rawal confirming Kartik Aryan's involvement in the film, earlier today.

Kartik is on a roll after the blockbuster success of his latest film, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He is all set to star in a slew of productions: Hera Pheri 3, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 being some of them.