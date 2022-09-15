'Meet My Wow Partner': Kartik Aryan Shares a Picture With Rashmika Mandanna

Kartik Aryan shares a picture with Rashmika Mandanna.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor recently shared a picture of himself with from a photoshoot for a brand on his official Instagram handle and captioned it, "Meet my wow partner." Rashmika also commented on his post and wrote, "Hello partner…. (with a laughing emoji) I look like one balloon. But I'll let this one go."
Kartik replied to her comment with, "Isliye pakda hai na maine... chod deta toh udd jati," (That's why I'm holding you… if I hadn't, you'd fly away) with laughing emojis.
In the picture, the two actors can be seen posing together for the camera. While Kartik looks modish in his maroon suit paired with a white shirt, Rashmika also looks glamorous in her mauve pink gown.
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan also commented on the post and said, "Wow! Bada handsome lag raha hai" (You look really handsome) with a red heart emoji. Several fans also commented on the picture, one of them wrote, "Aashiqui 3" on Kartik's post.
Meanwhile, on the work front Kartik will soon be seen in some major releases like Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kiara Advani and filmmaker Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada. A few days ago, the actor announced that he will also be starring in Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 3.
On the other hand, Rashmika will be making her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye, releasing on 7 October.
