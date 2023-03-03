Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone to Join Dwayne Johnson & Others as a Presenter

Deepika Padukone to attend Oscars 2023 as a presenter.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the first slate of presenters for the 95th Oscars on Tuesday, 2 March. Deepika Padukone was one of the sixteen celebrities named in the list.
The Om Shanti Om actor took to social media to share the big news with her fans.
The list also includes Michael B Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L Jackson, Ariana DeBose, Janelle Monae, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors, and Questlove.
Announcing the presenters, The Academy wrote on Twitter, "Meet your first slate of presenters for the 95th Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95."
Here, take a look:
India has bagged three nominations at the 95th Academy Awards this year.
'Naatu Naatu' from filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated for Best Original Song, while Shaunak Sen’s film has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film. Kartiki Gonsalves' Netflix documentary The Elephant Whisperers has bagged the nomination for Best Documentary Short Film.
The 95th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 12 March and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
