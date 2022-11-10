15 Years of 'Om Shanti Om': Farah Khan Shares SRK & Deepika Padukone's Bloopers
'Om Shanti Om' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone was directed by Farah Khan.
15 years ago, Deepika Padukone made her debut with filmmaker Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The blockbuster has completed its 15 years today. On the special occasion, Farah Khan shared some hilariously precious bloopers from the film's shooting days.
Taking to social media, the Tees Maar Khan director wrote, "The Magic, the Madness, the Music that was my love letter to Bollywood….”
In the bloopers, SRK repeatedly forgets his dialogues and goofs up his dance moves, while Deepika gets it all correct. In another scene, where SRK has a face-off with a stuffed tiger, instead of being serious, he bursts out laughing. In one of the clips, Arjun Rampal unintentionally hits SRK with his mic.
Take a look at the video here:
Several fans and celebrities reacted to Farah's reel. Farhan Akhtar wrote "Best" with a red heart emoji, while Huma Qureshi commented, "Love love love, this is gold".
Meanwhile on the work front, SRK and Deepika, both have several projects lined up, including filmmaker Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, where they will both share the screen space. The film also stars John Abraham and will hit the big screens next year in 2023.
