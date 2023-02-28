ADVERTISEMENT

'These Are Love & Blessings': Deepika Padukone on SRK's 'Pathaan' Success

'Pathaan' stars Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and John Abraham in lead roles.

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan has made history with its record-breaking box office collection globally. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, among others, in pivotal roles.

Recently, Deepika opened up about how she wanted Pathaan to become a success for Shah Rukh.

In an interview with India Today, the Ramleela actor shared, "Everyone came from the same place of wanting this man, who is part of our pop culture, to succeed. But for me, it is also my personal relationship with him (Shah Rukh Khan) that wants the best for him. I wanted the film to do well for him professionally as well as for his family."

"For a film to succeed, your intention needs to be pure. Deep down, we wished and prayed that it did well. There’s no logic to this. As I was telling Shah Rukh and Gauri (his wife), these are love and blessings that are coming back," Deepika further told the publication.

Pathaan is now the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest-grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe. It is the fourth instalment in the Spy Universe series, wherein SRK is seen as Pathaan, a RAW agent. 

The film released in theatres on 25 January, in three regional languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

