'These Are Love & Blessings': Deepika Padukone on SRK's 'Pathaan' Success

In an interview with India Today, the Ramleela actor shared, "Everyone came from the same place of wanting this man, who is part of our pop culture, to succeed. But for me, it is also my personal relationship with him (Shah Rukh Khan) that wants the best for him. I wanted the film to do well for him professionally as well as for his family."

"For a film to succeed, your intention needs to be pure. Deep down, we wished and prayed that it did well. There’s no logic to this. As I was telling Shah Rukh and Gauri (his wife), these are love and blessings that are coming back," Deepika further told the publication.