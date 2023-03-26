Nawazuddin Siddiqui Files Defamation Case Against Brother, Ex-Wife in Bombay HC

In continuation of the report, the matter will be heard by Justice Riyaz Chagla on 30 March in Mumbai. As per the suit, Siddiqui appointed Shamsuddin as his manager in 2008, when he was unemployed. Shamsuddin did the auditing work, filed income tax returns, and made payments of GST, among other things, for the actor.

In his petition, Siddiqui claimed that his credit cards, debit cards, ATM cards, signed cheque book, bank passwords, and email address were also in his brother's possession for work. He further alleged that he soon started cheating and defrauding him.

Siddiqui discontinued Shamsuddin's service as his manager in 2020 after receiving several notices from the government department for the unpaid dues of Rs 37 crore that his brother failed to pay.

Live Law further reported that Siddiqui alleged in his petition that Pandey represented herself as an unmarried Muslim woman before their marriage despite being married to someone else.



The Heropanti 2 actor also accused his former wife of using Rs 10 lakh per month that he transferred for his children's education and Rs 2.5 crores that he gave to start a production house for her pleasure and enjoyment.

Siddiqui further mentioned in his petition that his brother and Pandey started blackmailing him with "cheap videos" and comments on social media.