Twitter Reacting to 'Heropanti 2' Will Leave You In Splits

'Chhote bachhe ho kya jo Heropanti 2 sign kar li', asks a Twitter user after watching the movie!

Jhalak Jain
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Tiger Shroff rose to stardom with his debut movie Heropanti and now after 8 years, its sequel Heropanti 2 has released today, April 29. The movie stars Tiger Shroff along with Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. According to the early reviews on Twitter, the sequel delivers well choreographed action-packed sequences, but lacked one tiny little detail: A storyline!

And one thing is for sure, Twitterati are proving that some film reviews are more entertaining than the movie itself. But, as long as there is entertainment, everything is good, right? Right? Well... all I can say is that you should read these reviews before you decide to watch the movie:

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

