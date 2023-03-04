ADVERTISEMENT

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reacts to Wife's Claims of Being Stranded on Road

Aaliya Siddiqui claimed that she and their children were stranded as Nawazuddin didn't let them enter their house.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reacts to Wife's Claims of Being Stranded on Road
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reacted to his wife Aaliya Siddiqui's recent claims that she and their children were stranded on the road as the actor didn't let them enter their house in Mumbai. Aaliya claimed she only has Rs 81 to her name and nowhere to go.

Now, a statement issued by Nawazuddin's team and carried by The Indian Express reads, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui has said that she was not allowed to enter the house but the truth is Nawazuddin has already named the property on his Ammi, Mehrunisa Siddiqui, so Nawaz is devoid of any decision-making power on anyone’s entrance in the property. The caretaker of Mehrunisa Siddiqui states that only her grand kids are allowed in the property and no one else as the property belongs to her now.”

Also Read

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Allegedly Stopped From Meeting Mother At His House: Report

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Allegedly Stopped From Meeting Mother At His House: Report
ADVERTISEMENT

It further read, “Other than this, in a recent viral video in which Aaliya was seen claiming that she do not have any other place to stay or go is technically wrong. To clarify the fact, Nawaz has already bought a lavish flat for Aaliya in Mumbai in 2016 which she has given for rent at her own will. Also, as we clearly see in this video it is visible that no one is removed from the property as claimed by Aaliya and it is also very evident that the kids were never stopped to enter the property.”

In a video uploaded on Instagram, Aaliya showed Nawaz's daughter crying and their son latching on to his mom.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×