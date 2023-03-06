'I'm Termed As a Bad Guy': Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reacts to His Wife's Allegations

Siddiqui wrote in his note, "I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is becaue all this tamasha (drama) will somewhere be read by my small children. Social Media Platforms, Press & A bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one sided & manipulated videos.

There are few points, I would like to express - First of all, me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids. Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it’s been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai."

Addressing the financial issues raised by his wife, Siddiqui further added, "She had abandoned the kids in Dubai for last 4 months before calling them here on pretext of demanding money. On an average, she is being paid approx 10 Lakhs per month for the past 2 years and 5-7 lakhs per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel and other leisure activities. I have also financed her 3 films costing me crores of rupees, just to help her set up her income stream, since she is the mother of my kids. She was given luxurious cars for my kids, but she sold them and spent the money on herself. I have also bought a lavish sea facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai for my children. Aaliya was made the co-owner of the said apartment as my kids are small. I have given my children a rented apartment in Dubai, where she was also living comfortably. She only wants more money and hence have filed numerous cases on me and my mother & it’s her routine, she has done the same in the past too and withdraws the case when paid as per her demand."