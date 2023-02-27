All You Need to Know About Nawazuddin Siddiqui, His Wife Cases & the Accusations

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently reacted to the allegations made by his wife, Aaliya.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's personal life has been the centre of controversy lately. The actor has been embroiled in a number of legal cases with his estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, and his domestic help from Dubai.
As per reports, Aaliya is Nawazuddin's second wife. Aaliya alias Anjana Kishor Pandey and Nawazuddin tied the knot over a decade ago. They are parents to a daughter, Shora Siddiqui, and a son, Yaani Siddiqui.
Here's a break down of the controversy so far:
It all began last month, in January, when Aaliya took legal action against Nawazuddin's family, alleging that they did not allow her to stay at the actor's palatial Andheri bungalow. Aaliya also alleged that after the return of her kids from Dubai to India, she wasn't granted access to her room or the house's kitchen.
Amid the controversy, the Sacred Games actor was reportedly staying at a hotel.
On 23 January, Aaliya shared a copy of her police complaint against her husband on Instagram. She wrote in her post, "Shocking.. my genuine criminal complaints against my husband go unattended by Police. However, I enter my Husband's house and a criminal complaint / FIR is immediately filed against me within a few hours. Will I ever get justice, this way."
On the same day, the actor's mother, Mehrunisa Siddiqui, filed a First Information Report (FIR) against his wife, Aaliya. In the FIR that was lodged with the Versova Police Station in Mumbai on Monday, 23 January, Mehrunisa alleged that Aaliya had an argument with her over a property dispute.
Aaliya was charged under Sections 452, 323, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following the complaint. The Versova Police had also called her for interrogation in the matter.
On 26 January, Aaliya's advocate, Rizwan Siddiquee, shared a few pictures of her complaint against Nawazuddin, alleging that she is not allowed to receive food from her friends at Nawazuddin's residence now.
Aaliya also posted a picture of the tweet on her Instagram account on 27 January.
The tweet read, "The contents are self-explanatory. I hope that everyone who is concerned play their roles diligently. NOTE : It has now come to a stage where even food given to my client by her friends have been stopped."
Here, take a look:
On 29 January, Aaliya shared a video on her Instagram account featuring herself and her children, alleging that she has been harassed by Nawazuddin's family members.
In her long caption, she wrote, "I have been forced to live, sleep and utilise only the hall, at my own husband's house, since past 7 days. My children who have just arrived from Dubai are sleeping with me by joining two sofa sets in the Hall.
"I some how managed to take bath in a small toilet meant for guests. No food, no sleep and on top of that Security Guards are put all around me. Now, even cameras are installed and every move is monitored. No peace and no privacy. All seven bedrooms are locked by my inlaws, and my husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui is not traceable to protect me or even stand up for me.
"Even my Advocate was not being allowed to take my signature for Court papers. Will the harassment by my in-laws ever end. Waiting for justice."
Here's the video:
On 10 February, Aaliya shared another video on Instagram, in which she is interacting with her husband from the bungalow's gate. Aaliya penned a long note, explaining the whereabouts of her relationship with Nawazuddin.
Take a look at the video here:
Amid these accusations, Aaliya's advocate, Rizwan, released a video of Nawazuddin's domestic help, Sapna Robin Masih, who alleged that she was stuck in Dubai because of the actor. She alleged that the actor "completely abandoned" her in Dubai and didn't pay her salary.
This was the tweet shared by the advocate:
However, Sapna later withdrew her allegations against the actor. She confessed that she made those "accusations under pressure," according to a report by the Times Now. She further added that all the allegations and cases filed against Nawazuddin are "false."
The actor's brother, Shamaas Nawab Siddiqui, has also spoken out against Nawazuddin and accused him of "buying" the domestic help's confession. On 22 February, he tweeted, "Scripted hai yeh. Kitno ko kharidoge? Bank balance khatam na ho jaaye, aapka toh kaam bhi choupat hai aur ruki films ke kaaran industry ka 150 crore atka rakha hai. (This is totally scripted. How many people will you buy? You will lose all your money.)
Although Nawazuddin tried to keep his personal life out of the limelight, he recently reacted to the allegations made against him.
Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Siddiqui said, "Main inn sab cheezon ke baare mein kuch kehna nahi chahta hoon, frankly. But haa, itna zaroor hain ki iss beech mein mere baccho ki jo schooling hain, wo affect hui hain. Mere bacche Dubai mein padhte hain aur wo yaha pe ek maheene se hain. Meri bas yahin appeal hain ki mere bacche school jaye. That’s it. Aur main kuch kehna nahi chahta.”
(I would not like to comment on this, frankly. But yes, in the midst of all that has happened, the schooling of my children has been affected by it. My children study in Dubai, and they have been here (India) for the past month. My only appeal is that my children should be able to return to school. That's it. I would not like to say anything else.)
Recently, Aaliya shared another video of herself in which she claimed that she has now filed a rape complaint against the actor.
The caption that she wrote in Hindi translates, "A great actor who tries to be a great human being often! A heartless mother who calls my innocent child illegitimate, and this man keeps quiet. A rape complaint (with proof) was filed at the Versova police station yesterday. Whatever happens, I will not let my innocent children go into these heartless hands."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)