‘My Star Value Wasn’t as High’: Ranveer on Not Getting a Role in ‘Bombay Velvet'

Actor Ranveer Singh
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Actor Ranveer Singh recently made an appearance in the first episode of Karan Johar's popular celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan Season 7, with his co-actor Alia Bhatt. As a part of the show's newly introduced segment 'Koffee-Bingo', Ranveer revealed that he was "unceremoniously dropped" from Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet.
The crime-thriller was released in 2015 and featured Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar in the lead roles. However, the film was a box office debacle.
When Ranveer was asked if he got rejected for Anurag's film, he clarified by saying, "I was not rejected for Bombay Velvet, I was unceremoniously dropped. Because at the time, I couldn't justify the budget. My star value wasn't as high. But things have changed."
The actor also revealed that filmmaker Mira Radia's The Reluctant Fundamentalist, was the film that he actually got rejected for. The 2012 thriller-drama starred Riz Ahmed and Kate Hudson.
Meanwhile on the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic-comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, starring himself alongside Alia Bhatt. The film is slated to release next year, on 10 February 2023.
