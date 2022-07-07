'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 Episode 1 Review: Full of Laughs & Mushy Tales
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were the guests on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan'.
(Alert: The review contains a few spoilers)
The seventh season of Koffee With Karan is back! The first episode started with a bang, with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt being the first guests on the couch. The over an hour episode delivered everything it promised - we laughed, we rooted for their friendship and we got some exciting stories too!
Ranveer Singh is THE Star, Literally
We love Ranveer Singh for his unapologetic fashion sense, and he did not disappoint us in Koffee With Karan. The actor sauntered in wearing a star-print jacket and matching trousers.
The actor even spoke about how people would ask him to 'dress sober'. "I don't fear of being judged for how I look", Ranveer responded. And we couldn't be happier.
Adapting to the Kapoor & Padukone Families. Ranveer, Alia, Take a Bow!
Karan Johar asked Ranveer and Alia how challenging it was to adapt to the Padukone and Kapoor families after marriage, given they are complete opposites when it comes to their natures. To which Alia said, "In a good way, it was a good journey".
As we were waiting for her to open up more Alia spilled some beans. She started by saying that she had been brought up in a nuclear family with her parents, sister and grandparents, and that they were never big on celebrations.
"Enter the Kapoor family and everyone does everything together. They even perform aarti together"!Alia Bhatt
To which Karan added, "Ranbir was asking questions to the pandit during his wedding!" You go, Alia!
Ranveer Singh also didn't have a particularly easy journey. Despite being together for 10 years, Ranveer said he is 'still figuring out Deepika's family'.
"Deepika's mom didn't know what to make of me. I have two wardrobes, one full of my funky clothes and the other more sober ones", the Lootera actor joked.
Ranbir's Epic Proposal & Ranveer's Epic Reaction
Koffee With Karan promises some epic stories, and Ranbir Kapoor's proposal, along with Ranveer Singh's reaction to the news, were definitely show-stealers.
Alia started by saying that she wouldn't speak about the proposal, but ended up disclosing everything. She revealed that Ranbir proposed her at Masaai Mara, and also ended up capturing the moments (which was quite a surprise for Alia). The actor added that the photo on her Instagram display picture was clicked during the event. Wait for the moment when she speaks about what's engraved on her engagement ring!
The story is incomplete without Ranveer's reaction. Alia was left in splits when she recounted that Ranveer ACTUALLY started crying when she shared the news.
All Eyes on Ranbir-Alia's Wedding Stories
We were all eyeing for some really interesting inside stories from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-talked about wedding, and we surely were a little disappointed on that front.
But Karan dropped a bomb by speaking about Mahesh Bhatt's (quite 'intriguing') question. Karan, while barely managing to contain himself, recalled Bhatt saab asking him, "Why do bridesmaids always have a ridiculous expression on their faces?".
Tales of a Beautiful Friendship
Alia and Ranveer spoke about how thick they are and how much they care for each other. Alia said that beneath the energetic and glossy exterior, Ranveer is an extremely "sensitive and caring person".
Even Ranveer recalled the phase when Alia was going through a tough time while shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi and how they bonded over the experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Bring out the tissues, people!
The Hidden 'Talents' of Ranveer
Do we love a good gossip session? Hell, yes! Are we even more elated that Ranveer is on our team? Is that even a question?
During the episode, Karan brought the cat out of the bag and presented to us another side of Ranveer - the gossipy Pammi aunty. "He is interested in everything!", Karan said, and went on to narrate two hilarious incidents that cements the fact that Ranveer indeed does have a ear for gossip.
If that's not enough, you absolutely must watch this episode for Ranveer's impeccable mimicry.
Popcorn please!
A Laugh Riot
Season after season, this show is all about us falling off our chairs and Karan didn't disappoint us here also. From Alia's uproarious faux pas to Ranveer's antics, this was a cracker of an episode.
