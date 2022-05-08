‘I Don’t See Payal Rohatgi as a Winner’: Munawar Faruqui Wins ‘Lock Upp'

Munawar Faruqui hugs Kangana Ranaut after he wins the Lock Upp trophy.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was announced as the winner of Lock Upp on Saturday after getting the highest votes and Kangana Ranaut’s vote. The comedian took home the trophy, a new car, and a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh. Payal Rohatgi and Anjali Arora emerged as the first and second runner-up of Lock Upp.
When asked if he was nervous on stage, the comedian said, “I think ever since I became a finalist, I have been nervous. I think anyone sitting for their exam also feels it. However when she said that, I was worried. I thought mamla gambhir hone wala hai (things are turning serious). Then I realised I have worked hard earnestly with pure intention, and I should win it.”
After his win, Munawar told Indian Express, “Every one of us worked hard on the show but to get the fruits of your labour is very special. And the most important thing is that this is not just my trophy, there have been millions of people who voted for me. I am just speechless right now.”
Munawar also opened up about his co-contestant Payal Rohatgi and said that he considered her ‘strong competition’ but didn’t see her as a winner.
He told ETimes, “Though I am no one to judge if she can handle the responsibility, I feel the entertainment I give to society is better than my competitor Payal. I was very nervous and scared that I hope I don’t lose the trophy to Payal Rohatgi who I don’t see as a winner.”
Lock Upp producer Ekta Kapoor shared the video of Kangana announcing the first season's winner with the caption, “Mirror mirror on d wall who is d ‘fair’est of them all !!! Meet @munawar.faruqui who got 18 lac votes and @kanganaranaut vote too!!! THE V FIRST WINNER OF #lockupp JAI MATA DI.”
In his speech after the win, Munawar thanked ALTBalaji and Ekta Kapoor for having him on the show.
